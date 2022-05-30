TLGY Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 30th (NASDAQ:TLGYU)

TLGY Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TLGYU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 30th. TLGY Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 1st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of TLGYU stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. TLGY Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGYU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 177,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

