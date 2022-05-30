Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) vs. Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Head to Head Survey

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A Nuwellis -237.48% -72.68% -62.63%

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Nuwellis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 13.73 -$8.49 million N/A N/A Nuwellis $7.92 million 0.75 -$19.58 million ($2.30) -0.26

Tivic Health Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuwellis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tivic Health Systems and Nuwellis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nuwellis has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,171.19%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. The company's primary product, ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. It sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites and platforms, such as Amazon.com, as well as to major U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy.com, FSAStore.com, Walgreens.com, Walmart.com. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Nuwellis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.