Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Short Interest Update

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the April 30th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TSIB traded up $9.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,594. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSIB. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 491.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,477,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 1,227,577 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,163,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,994 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1,090.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,020,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 934,898 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 5,653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 712,902 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

