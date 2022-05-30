Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tio Tech A stock traded up $9.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,874. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Tio Tech A has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Tio Tech A by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

