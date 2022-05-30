Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 605,000 Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,000. Vivid Seats makes up about 7.7% of Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $566,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $2,635,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEAT stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.26. 24,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,177. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

