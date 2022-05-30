Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.36 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

Shares of TWKS traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,340. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thoughtworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.