Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,505,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,282,543,000 after purchasing an additional 185,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,261,136,000 after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,194,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $572.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.11. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

