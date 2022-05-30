The Wendy’s Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Wendy’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 41.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 565,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 165,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 78.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,936 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1,571.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65,839 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 16.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after acquiring an additional 282,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

