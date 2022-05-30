The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.12.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.71 on Monday, hitting $109.32. 885,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,984,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.03. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.