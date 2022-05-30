The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $1.47. Travelers Companies reported earnings of $3.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $13.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $15.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $17.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,394 shares of company stock valued at $7,479,493. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.83. 43,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,219. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.