The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.26. The Shyft Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Shyft Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 100.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 102.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

