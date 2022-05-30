The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 135.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $59.85 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.37%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.59.

In other news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,395. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

