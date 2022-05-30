The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD traded up $5.65 on Monday, hitting $308.46. 199,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,056. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $317.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

