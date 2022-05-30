The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,673 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.55% of Hershey worth $1,415,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 39.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,353 shares of company stock worth $2,525,332 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $212.61 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $323.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

