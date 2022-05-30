The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $80.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 111,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,652. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

