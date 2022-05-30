The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the April 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,018,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GYST traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 513,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,366. Graystone has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Graystone Company Profile

The Graystone Company, Inc engages in Bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in selling and hosting Bitcoin mining equipment to 3rd parties. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

