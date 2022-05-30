The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the April 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,018,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GYST traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 513,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,366. Graystone has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
Graystone Company Profile (Get Rating)
