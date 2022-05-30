The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($60.64) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of VNA opened at €34.06 ($36.23) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €45.16. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €31.76 ($33.79) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($64.85).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

