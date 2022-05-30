The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $82.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Best Buy to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut shares of Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.88.

NYSE BBY opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Best Buy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 86,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 33.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $99,081,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 60,023 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

