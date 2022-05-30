The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 473,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 48,180 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 326,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

