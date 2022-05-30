The Force Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00152396 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.