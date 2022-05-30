The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.18% of Boeing worth $208,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded up $4.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.23. 316,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,135,612. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

