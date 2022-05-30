TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

TFFP opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $154.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.14. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.28.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24,245.04% and a negative return on equity of 73.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harlan F. Weisman acquired 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $25,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,382.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn R. Mattes acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $76,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 651,365 shares of company stock worth $4,040,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

