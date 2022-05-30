Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) versus Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Critical Analysis

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 43.34% 64.89% 35.03% Kyocera 8.09% 5.46% 4.08%

Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Instruments and Kyocera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $18.34 billion 8.95 $7.77 billion $8.74 20.36 Kyocera $16.38 billion 1.28 $1.32 billion $3.66 15.81

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Kyocera. Kyocera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Texas Instruments pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kyocera pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Texas Instruments pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kyocera pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Texas Instruments has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Texas Instruments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Texas Instruments and Kyocera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 2 12 7 0 2.24 Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Instruments presently has a consensus price target of $193.11, indicating a potential upside of 8.51%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than Kyocera.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Kyocera on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products. The Embedded Processing segment offers microcontrollers that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. It markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Kyocera (Get Rating)

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets. The company's Semiconductor Components Group segment provides inorganic and organic ceramic packages and boards for use in smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets. Its Electronic Devices Group segment offers electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal and SAW devices, connectors, sensing and control devices, power semiconductor and printing devices for the information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. The company's Communications Group segment provides smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for in-vehicle installation and Internet of Things market; and information systems, telecommunication, and engineering services. Its Document Solutions Group offers printers, multifunctional products, commercial inkjet printers, document solutions, and supplies; and enterprise contents management solutions for document-related business. The company's Life & Environment Group segment provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; smart energy related products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics; jewelry; and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. It offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

