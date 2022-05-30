Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Decreased by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 2.0% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,501 shares of company stock worth $370,397,841 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $51.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $759.63. 1,501,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,471,098. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $571.22 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $786.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $911.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $949.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $912.68.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

