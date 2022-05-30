Terracoin Trading Down 12.8% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $526,694.25 and $38.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,690.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.14 or 0.00616274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00175732 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016239 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.