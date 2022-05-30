Ternoa 1-Day Volume Hits $406,397.00 (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Ternoa has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $11.86 million and $406,397.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ternoa alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 192.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14,832.85 or 0.48566598 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00486036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00033635 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Ternoa Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,569,211 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

Ternoa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternoa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternoa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ternoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternoa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.