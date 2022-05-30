TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 250,000 Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $20,270,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,013,000.

Get Semper Paratus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LGSTU traded up $10.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.