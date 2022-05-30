TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 225,000 Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,937,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,270,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOACU remained flat at $$10.24 during midday trading on Monday. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

