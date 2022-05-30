TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 150,000 APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,532,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,014,000.

APXIU traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,460. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06.

APx Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in finance, insurance, retail, ecommerce, spirits, pharma, education, and consumer service sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

