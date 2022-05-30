TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWNT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,592,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 744,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 278,271 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,472,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

TWNT stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,247. Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

