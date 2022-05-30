TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.79% of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTF remained flat at $$9.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

