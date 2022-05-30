TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $3.95 Million in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 1.54% of Avalon Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,865,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,003,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,964,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAC traded up $9.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,714. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

