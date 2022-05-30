TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $2.55 Million in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000.

IQMDU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

