TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $2.01 Million in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SVNAU. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000.

SVNAU remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Monday. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

