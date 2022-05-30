TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Grows Position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) by 3,751.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,740 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 1.92% of Bright Lights Acquisition worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLTS. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Lights Acquisition by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Lights Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,398. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

