TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys New Stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition stock traded up $9.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

