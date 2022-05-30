TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH – Get Rating) by 160.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,408 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.’s holdings in Poema Global were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Poema Global during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Poema Global during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Poema Global during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Poema Global during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Poema Global by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period.

PPGH stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.74. 5,986,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78. Poema Global Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

