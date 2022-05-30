TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires 229,906 Shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its stake in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,906 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 2.52% of North Mountain Merger worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMMC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in North Mountain Merger by 29.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter worth about $916,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger by 696.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of North Mountain Merger by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 54,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter.

NMMC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,296. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment of the financial services industry.

