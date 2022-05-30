Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 174,374 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tenneco by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Tenneco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.96. 41,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,589. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.78). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

