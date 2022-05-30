TEMCO (TEMCO) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.60 Million

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. TEMCO has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $62,288.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TEMCO

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

