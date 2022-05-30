TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives $32.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

TU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $24.77 on Friday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

