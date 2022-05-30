Teloscoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $563,883.31 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 30th. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $563,883.31 and approximately $181,641.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Teloscoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00087884 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00273029 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00028349 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

