Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Shares of TDOC traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.77. 221,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,602,765. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

