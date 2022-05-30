Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.09% of Teck Resources worth $14,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,474,000 after buying an additional 1,845,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 672,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,745,000 after buying an additional 136,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Teck Resources stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 243,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.