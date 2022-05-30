Team Heretics Fan Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21,431.00 (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market capitalization of $241,105.38 and $21,431.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Team Heretics Fan Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87% against the dollar and now trades at $974.20 or 0.03173061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00464696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00033605 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Team Heretics Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Team Heretics Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Team Heretics Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Team Heretics Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.