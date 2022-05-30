TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 221,254 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 1.2% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of TE Connectivity worth $61,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,233,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $129.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $119.58 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.09.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

