Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAYD remained flat at $$9.44 during trading on Monday. 116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.84. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 2.91% of Taylor Devices worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

