Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Target were worth $30,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $167.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.10. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $145.51 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.72.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

