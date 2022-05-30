Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $74.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.42.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,662 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,149. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $62,345,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after buying an additional 920,818 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

