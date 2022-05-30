Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.88.

TPR opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

